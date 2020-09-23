Funeral services will be conducted for Richard James Darby Jr., 30, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, September 23, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church. Interment will be held privately at a later date.
A visitation will take place at Evangeline Funeral of New Iberia on Wednesday from 11 a.m. until the service time. A Rosary will be prayed at 1 p.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Richard passed away on Saturday, September 19, 2020, at his residence.
Born on January 19, 1990, to Richard Darby Sr. and Priscilla Gaspard, Richard was one of 6 children. He was a fun loving and high spirited young man who enjoyed living life his own way. Richard was very talented and partook in many hobbies such as skateboarding, playing guitar, hunting and fishing and riding motorcycles. He was a loving son, brother, grandson, nephew, uncle and friend and loved his family with all his heart. Richard was especially close to his grandfather. He proudly served his country in the United States Armed Forces for four years and was honorably discharged. Richard will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by his father, Richard Darby Sr. (Tasha); mother, Priscilla Gaspard; sister Madeline Darby; brothers Dylan Dwyer, Dustin Darby, Ian Darby and Shaune Hare; aunts Mona Mendoza (Lawrence), Joan Gaspard, Deborah Darby, Regina Oliva (Elton) and Dale Newman (Kevin); uncle Teddy Darby; godmother Fedora Boudreaux (Brennan); paternal grandmother, Regina Darby; and nieces Nevaeh Dwyer and Layla Dwyer.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents, Donald Gaspard and Eula Mae Gaspard; paternal grandfather, John Darby Sr.; and best friend Horace Pickett.
Pallbearers will be Alex Mendoza, Shaune Hare, Brennan Michael Boudreaux, Dustin Darby, Tyson Labit and Brennan Boudreaux.
Honorary pallbearers will be Lawrence Mendoza, Dylan Dwyer, Ian Darby and Kevin Newman.
