Richard Henry Bianchi, affectionately known as Ricky, passed away at the age of 81 in the early morning hours of Thursday, April 22, 2021, at his home in Franklin.
Ricky was born on June 30, 1939 in San Remo, Italy, and was the eldest of three siblings. His family immigrated to the United States and at the age of 15 he received his certificate of citizenship. Shortly after he studied at Maryhill Seminary in Pineville and the Pontifical College Josephinum in Worthington, Ohio. Then, at the age of 22, he enlisted in the United States Air Force, honorably serving his country as an aircraft radio repairman. Following his military service, Ricky worked at Columbian Chemicals where he retired from after many years of dedicated service.
Survivors include his two brothers Johnny W. Hawkes and his wife, Rosalyn, of Jeanerette and Jim E. Hawkes of Carthage, Mississippi; his niece and nephew, Kimberly Hawkes of Anderson, South Carolina, and Scott Hawkes and his wife Mindie of Winston/Salem, North Carolina; two great-nieces, Brooklyn Embree and Kylie Guidry; two great-nephews Brayden Black and Kaleb Hawkes; and his godchild Kindra Duhon McLean.
He was preceded in death by his father, Joseph Bianchi and his mother, Luciana Pasteris Bianchi Hawkes.
Funeral services will be held Tuesday, April 27, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church in Baldwin during a 1 p.m. Mass of Christian burial. Following, he will be laid to rest in the Sacred Heart Cemetery. Father Christopher Cambre will be the celebrant for the Mass and conduct the services. A gathering of family and friends will be held at the church beginning at 10 a.m. with the Holy Rosary being prayed at 11:30 a.m.
The family extends their heartfelt thanks to Ricky’s devoted caregivers Christine Hanson, Jessica Voisin, Elizabeth Hanson, Stephanie Verdin, Shelly Landry, Nicole Butler and Rose Wagner for their compassionate and loving care given to Ricky.
