A Home-going celebration will be held for Mr. Richard Harris “Bobby” Fusilier, 87, at 10 a.m. on Saturday, November 30, 2019, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright Jr., Pastor, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Saint Mathew Cemetery in New Iberia following a service with Military Honors.
A gathering of family and friends will begin on Saturday at the church at 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of New Iberia, he passed at 3:12 p.m. on Monday, November 18, 2019, at his residence.
He accepted Christ as his Savior and was a member of Star Pilgrim Baptist Church where he served as a Deacon. He served his country in the U.S. Army in the Vietnam War, receiving an honorable discharge.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Rickey Fusilier (Sharon) of New Iberia; four daughters, Bobbie Gail F. Sanders, Mathilda F. Polk (Frank), Maria F. Bonnet and Lisa Fuselier, all of New Iberia; two brothers, Alex “Mutt” Fusilier Jr. (Ann) and Charles “Hardy” Fusilier of New Iberia; three sisters, Mary Ellen “Queenie” Celestine (Henry), Dorothy “Mel” F. Lewis and Mary Alice “Sutt” Fusilier, all of New Iberia; twenty-one grandchildren, forty-five great-grandchildren and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Ollie Roy Davis Fusilier; his parents, Alex Fusilier Sr. and Elouise Gardner Fusilier; one daughter, Marsha Kathleen Fusilier; two brothers, Arthur Fusilier Sr. and Harry Fusilier; paternal grandparents, John Fusilier and Olivia Fusilier; and maternal grandparents, Junius Gardner Sr. and Bertha Gardner.
Active Pallbearers are Frank Polk, Tysel Fusilier, David Thomas, Alvin Moses, Leonard Moses and Robbie Marks.
Honorary Pallbearers and Donald Fusilier, Percy Bonnet Jr., Rickey Fusilier Jr. and Seth Olander.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.