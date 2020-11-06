JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Richard Guillotte, 81, at 2 p.m. on Friday, November 6, 2020, at St. John the Evangelist Catholic Church. Fr. Alexander Albert will serve as celebrant for the Mass. Interment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Mausoleum.
A gathering of family and friends will be held at Evangeline Funeral Home in New Iberia on Friday from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m.
Mr. Guillotte was a native of Jeanerette and resident of Loreauville. He passed away on Tuesday, November 3, 2020, at his residence surrounded by his wife and children.
Mr. Guillotte was retired from Atlantic Richfield after 30 years of service as a Senior Field Supervisor. He served in the National Guard for 12 years as a Sergeant First Class.
After his retirement he enjoyed camping with his wife and woodworking. He leaves behind a beautiful legacy for his family whom will miss him dearly.
He is survived by his wife of 33 years, Sandra Broussard Guillotte, of Jeanerette; two sons, Michael Guillotte and Chris of Long Beach, Mississippi, and Travis Savoy and Tina of Loreauville; two daughters, Catherine G. Migues and Brian of Jeanerette and Elizabeth “Liz” Guillotte of Jeanerette; one brother, Jerry Guillotte and Alice of Lafayette; two sisters, Marie Joyce Ransonet and Earl of New Iberia and Alethia Bourque and Danny of Broussard; sister-in-law Barbara Guillotte of Plano, Texas; nine grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Harry and Evelyn Derouen Guillotte; son Stephen Guillotte; brother Elliott Guillotte; and sister-in-law Charlene King.
Pallbearers will be Sean Guillotte, Shawn Migues, Ravis Savoy, Jason Sonnier, Danny Bourque and Michael Guillotte.
Honorary pallbearers are Stephen Guillotte, Jerry Guillotte, Wendell Fugitt and Brian Migues.
The family would like to thank St Joseph’s Hospice doctors and staff, Dr. Robert Hankenhof and Acadian Home Health for all of the wonderful care and support.
