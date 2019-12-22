Memorial Services will be held at 11 a.m. Monday, December 23, 2019, at David’s Funeral
Home in New Iberia, with Rev. Paul Fontenot of the First United Methodist Church of New
Iberia officiating for Richard “Dick” Allen Schneider, 81, resident of New Iberia, who passed away December 17, 2019, while on vacation in Galveston, Texas.
Dick was born to Joseph Schneider and Anne Kersman Schneider on Dec. 21, 1937, in Chicago, Illinois, but very shortly moved to Phoenix where he lived until he finished high school in 1955.
While working as a Tucson police officer when he was attending the University of Arizona, Dick discovered that he liked law enforcement more than architecture, and changed his major. He graduated from the university in 1960 with a degree in Criminal Justice and began his career in the law enforcement field.
His first job after college was as a police officer in the city of Los Angeles. He retired from U.S. Customs Enforcement in 1986. His first assignment was on the border of Mexico in the small town of Douglas, Arizona, made famous by Pancho Villa. Dick’s assignments moved him to many cities across the country, including, Miami, Florida; Baltimore, Maryland; Houston, Texas, Washington, DC; New Orleans and Lafayette. He truly loved his career with Customs. After his retirement, he made his home in New Iberia.
Dick was an avid model railroader, and enjoyed that hobby from his junior high years until his death. He made many lasting friendships across the nation through his railroading. In addition to his model railroad hobby, Dick was most happy when he was traveling and experiencing the wonders and beauty of the world. His favorite form of travel was through cruising.
He was a member of Rotary International and served as the president of the New Iberia Chapter in 1994. His trip to Taiwan to the International Convention that year (and various other places in the Far East) was a highlight of his Rotary service.
Dick is survived by Charlotte Gascon Schneider, his wife of 37 years; one daughter, Deborah Schneider Dull (Brian); one son, Michael Allen Schneider (LeeAnn); grandchildren, Alexandra Dull, Steven Schneider (Rilee), Ashlee Dull, Christopher Schneider and Megan Schneider.
He was preceded in death by his parents.
Visitation will be from 9 a.m. until the service begins at 11 a.m., Monday, December 23, 2019, at David’s Funeral Home in New Iberia.
