Richard Baudoin, 75, passed away Monday, May 17, 2021, peacefully at home.
Memorial Services will be held at 4 p.m. on Friday, May 28, 2021, at Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Dr., Lafayette.
A Rosary will be recited at 3:30 p.m., at the funeral home. Father Ken Domingue and Father Patrick Broussard will conduct the funeral services and Rosary. Entombment will take place later at Fountain Memorial in Lafayette.
The family requests visiting hours be observed at Delhomme Funeral Home of Lafayette on Friday from 11 a.m. until the time of the services at 4 p.m.
Born in Jennings and a lifelong resident of Lafayette, Richard graduated from Lafayette High School in 1963 and attended USL for three years. He worked in bulk oil & gas sales for the last 32 years for Gayle Oil Company and Miguez Fuel.
He was a truly good Christian man who fiercely loved his family and took great pride in them. He grew up in a very loving family and tried his best for everyone when they needed it. His light was reflected in the eyes of his family. He was the port in the storm and lightened the burden for his children, grandchildren and many more. Richard knew intuitively how to put a smile on your face and never met a stranger.
He was loved deeply and shall be greatly missed.
He is survived by his loving wife of 53 years, Marcella Alpha Baudoin; daughters Laura Ashurst and Lisa Valentin; their husbands Phil Ashurst and Elias Valentin; and their children Rebecca and Meagan Ashurst and Nathan, Abigail and Daniel Valentin. He is survived also by his sisters Renola Petitifils and Genevieve Lambert and many nieces and nephews. His godchildren are Pia Richard, Scott Petitfils, Caroline Stegeman, Micah Lambert, Erin, Bishop Ostteen, Beau Baudoin and Teresa deBeche-Adams.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Kossuth (K.J.) and Rena Baudoin; his brother Carroll Baudoin; and sister Ruth Baudoin Wolf.
In lieu of flowers, please donate in his memory to your favorite charity.
Honorary pallbearers are Phil Ashurst, Elias, Nathan and Daniel Valentin, Micah Lambert and Morgan Guillory.
Personal condolences may be sent to the Baudoin family at www.delhommefuneralhome.com.
Delhomme Funeral Home, 1011 Bertrand Drive, Lafayette, LA. will oversee funeral arrangements.