Rev. Philip Andrew Joseph

For everything there is an appointed time, even a time for every affair under the heavens. A time for birth and a time to die, a time to plant and a time to uproot what was planted ….Ecclesiastes 3:1-2
A Celebration of Life will be held for Rev. Philip “Cody” Andrew Joseph at 1 p.m. on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at Little Zorah Baptist Church with Rev. Wilfred Johnson, Pastor officiating.
He will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia, with Military Honors.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home at 8 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and resume at the church from 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
After eighty years of living on this side, God saw fit to call Rev. Philip A. Joseph to the other side, a land of no more. No more pain, no more heartache, no more trials, no more tribulations. On Wednesday, December 4, 2019, Rev. Philip A. Joseph again answered God’s call, closed his eyes and went home to be with the Lord.
On March 3, 1939, Alfred Don Joseph and Emma Wesley Joseph were blessed by the birth of Philip Andrew Joseph in Jeanerette. He was married for 43 years to his sweetheart, Sis. Roxianna Keyes Joseph.
Rev. Joseph accepted Christ at an early age and was baptized at Mt. Calvary Baptist Church where he was licensed to preach God’s Holy Word on January 1984. He was later ordained in August 1987 and he continued to study and preach the Gospel until he became ill. He was a member of Little Zorah Baptist Church.
Rev. Joseph loved God and was constantly studying the scriptures and writing sermons (enough to publish a book). His pursuit of biblical knowledge led him to get his GED at the age of 60 so that he could earn a Theological Degree. He studied at United Baptist Seminary Monroe and New Orleans Baptist Seminary.
Philip was a student of Jonas Henderson High School but dropped out in the 11th grade to serve in the U.S. Army during the Korea Era, serving a total of six years. He was a member of All-American VFW Post 12065 in New Iberia. He travelled all over the United States before coming back to his roots here in New Iberia. He was a great cook and would tell many stories about how he became a “Chef” up north, serving in the finest restaurants.
Cherishing his memory is his wife, Roxianna Joseph; four sons, Darren “Toye” (Sven) Clark-Coates of Baltimore, Maryland, Montoye Joseph of Cleveland, Ohio, Daryel Johnson of New Iberia and James “Poochie” (Susie) Johnson of Atlanta, Georgia; two daughters, Lashell Fogle of Washington, D.C. and Tiffany (Alverne “Troy”) Keyes-Jones of Atlanta, Georgia; five brothers, Fred Allen (Patricia) Wesley of New Iberia, Don Alfred Joseph III, Tracy Valmont, both of Opelousas, Charles (Debra) Valmont of Houston and Lt. Col. Andrae (Kristin) Evans of Rochester, New York; ten sisters, Emma Mae Gilbert of New Iberia, Rena Richmond of Davison, Michigan, Viola Parker of Cleveland, Ohio, Georgie “Joyce” Wesley, of New Iberia, Brenda “Bonnie” Evans of Lafayette and Debra (Steven) Hall of Port Arthur, Washington, Beverly (Dr. Lawrence) Christie of Lafayette, Janet (James) Malveaux of Opelousas, Susan (Demitrious) Lloyd of Dallas and Clara Sherton of Lake Charles; 13 grandchildren and 14 great-grandchildren; a special cousin, Maxine Williams and a special niece, Felina Wesley, both of New Iberia; and many other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Don Alfred Joseph II; mother, Emma Wesley Joseph-Key; brother Bobby Joseph; daughter-in-law Kim Johnson; and four great-grandchildren.
Active Pallbearers are Andrae Evans, Lt. Col. Ret., Gaston Dupas, Arthur L. Fusilier, Alverne “Troy” Jones, Troy Michael Jones and Torian Jones.
Honorary Pallbearers are Toye D. Coates-Coates, Sven Coates-Clark, James C. Johnson, Darrell L. Johnson, Alfred Don Joseph III and Fred A. Wesley.
