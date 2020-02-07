Rev. John D. Sadler

A Home-going celebration will be held for Rev. John David Sadler, 78, at 10 a.m. on Saturday at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Walter Broussard, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
A native of Shreveport and resident of Youngsville, he departed this Earthly life on Saturday, February 1, 2020, at his residence following a brief illness.
He was ordained in 1978 as a United Methodist Minister. His latest assignment in this area was Pastor of Saint Peter United Methodist Church in Jeanerette.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his wife, Cynthia Delahoussaye Sadler of Youngsville; three sons, John David Sadler Jr. of Houston, Chris Sadler of Georgia and Antonio Terrell Smith of Monroe; one daughter, Triana Sadler; grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Charles Sadler Jr. and Irene Davis Sadler; three brothers, Saul Sadler, Charles Sadler Jr. and Andrew Sadler; and three sisters, Mattie Sadler, Anna S. Botty and Dorothy Sadler.
Active and Honorary Pallbearers will be immediate family members.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.