Rev. Ed Downs, a man of God, a loving husband, father and grandfather and proud Navy veteran, entered into his glory in the late hours of Thursday, November 12, 2020. He was 65.
Funeral services celebrating Rev. Ed’s life will be held 4 p.m. Wednesday November 18, 2020, at First Baptist Church of New Iberia with Rev. David Carlton officiating. It was Rev. Ed’s wishes to be buried at sea in the Mediterranean and will be conducted by the United States Navy at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Tuesday, November 17, 2020, at First Baptist Church from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. Visiting hours will resume on Wednesday, November 18,2020, from 1 p.m. until time of services. Bro. Ed’s wishes were for a “no suits, no tie” attire.
Brother Ed proudly served his country during the Vietnam War as a helmsman aboard the aircraft carriers USS John F. Kennedy and USS Independence. After his service, he was ordained into the ministry by Rev. Wayne Scarborough at Auburn Heights Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama. He then entered Florida Baptist Theological College in Graceville, Florida, where he was president of the Student Government Association and head of the Financial Aid Department. During his many years as a reverend, Pastor Ed served at First Baptist Church in Bascom, Florida, Sunderlan Baptist Church in Phenix City, Alabama, and for the past 22 years at First Baptist Church of New Iberia. Mrs. Janice remembers when they got the call to serve in New Iberia that they had never visited Louisiana and didn’t have any idea where it was, but knew that they would find a family here. And she was so right because everyone that met Rev. Ed and his family, fell in love with them.
Brother Ed had a passion for being outdoors. So much that his favorite time was climbing into a tree stand at sun up, even on the coldest of days and regardless of whether he made a shot or not. Fishing was also a favorite pastime. He enjoyed many boat rides in “his boat” even though it was Kevin’s and had memorable trips deep sea fishing. As Jenny said, “he loved being outdoors in God’s beauty.”
He leaves a legacy of love, compassion and kindness and will forever be remembered by all who knew and loved him. Rest well Rev. Ed for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish his memory is his wife and best friend of 44 years, Janice Ryals Downs, of New Iberia; his children Jonathan Edwin Downs (Tricia) of Sparta, New Jersey, and Jenny Downs Shores (Kevin) of New Iberia; nine grandchildren whom he adored, Gavin Downs, Chris Fischer, Abigail Downs, Ethan Shores, Riley Downs, Logan Shores, Adi Mae Shores, Sean Downs and JonPaul Downs; his stepmother, Lu Dein McDonald Downs, of Bristol, Indiana; his brother and sisters Alan Downs and his family of Elkhart, Indiana, Donna Fiquett (Dennis) and their family of Phenix City, Alabama, Lori Kaser (Todd) and their family of Union, Michigan; his in-laws Connie Woodham (Ken) and their family of Winter Haven, Florida, Billy Ryals and his family of Phenix City, Alabama and Paula Ryals and her family of Phenix City, Alabama; and a host of nieces, nephews, great-nieces and nephews, and the many adoptive children, grandchildren and nieces and nephews who loved Pastor Ed so dearly.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Buddy Downs Sr. and Sylvia Newsome Perdue; his grandparents, Rich and Norma Hearn and Maggie Crowder; Janice’s parents, Nolan and Betty Mae Ryals; his brother-in-law Rev. Danny Ryals; and his uncle Gib Newsome.
Serving as honorary pallbearers are Jonathan Downs, Kevin Shores, Gavin Downs, Chris Fisher, Ethan Shores, Riley Downs, Logan Downs, RJ Landry, Scott Theriot, Geran Maples, Craig Louviere, John Williams and Keith Koen.
Mrs. Janice and her family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to all who offered support, prayer and comfort during this time. You are all greatly appreciated and loved.
Memorial contributions may be made in Rev. Ed’s name to First Baptist Church, 210 E Saint Peter St., New Iberia, LA 70560.
Family and friends are encouraged to share their memories and condolences by visiting Rev. Ed’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
