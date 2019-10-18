Rev. Dr. Lillie Lockett

JEANERETTE — A Home-going celebration will be held for Rev. Dr. Lillie A. Lockett, 78, the former Lillie A. Francis, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, October 19, 2019, at First Jerusalem Baptist Church, Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, Pastor and Pastor Samuel Wise III, Eulogist.
She will await the resurrection in First Jerusalem Baptist Church Heavenly Rest Cemetery in Jeanerette.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at First Jerusalem Baptist Church at 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
A resident of Jeanerette, she answered the call of her Heavenly Father on Sunday, October 13, 2019, at 5:15 p.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
At an early age, Pastor Lillie A. Lockett accepted the Lord Jesus Christ as her personal Savior at First Jerusalem Baptist Church where she served as an active member of several church activities/departments. She graduated from Frances Marion Boley High and received both Bachelor of Science Degree in Early Childhood Development and Master’s Degree in Special Education at University of Southwestern Louisiana. As time passed, Pastor Lockett received the call and anointing to preach the Gospel. She earned a Certificate in Theology at Interdenominational Theology Center in Atlanta, Georgia in 1997, Certificate in Expository Preaching at E.K. Bailey International Preaching Conference in Dallas, Texas and Doctorate Theology at Cornerstone Christian College in Lafayette. Her last endeavor was pastoring the “Sheep” at Miracle of Deliverance Full Gospel Church in Jeanerette until she moved to her heavenly home. She was also a member of the James Cleveland Gospel Choir, the Lucinda Pierre Chapter No. 32 of Eastern Star and Treasurer of New Chapter/PUSH.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Louis Lockett Jr. of Jeanerette; her daughter, Angela (Ricardo) Hendriks of New Iberia; her niece, Rita (Spencer) Joe Rollins (whom she reared as her own daughter) of Jeanerette; eight sisters, Judy (Julius) Polk of New Iberia, Teri Arthur of Spring, Texas, and Parmelita Madison, Paulette Odom, Melinda Jordon, Gwendolyn G. Arthur, Karen (Gary) Taylor and Shelly (Darcy) Barmann, all of Los Angeles, California; six brothers, Percy K. (Annie Mae) Arthur Jr. of New Iberia, Ralph Joe Linton of Freemont, California, Douglas Joe Linton of Jeanerette, Lloyd Joe Linton of Lafayette, Charles K. Arthur and Andre (Elyse) Arthur of Los Angeles, California; three sisters-in-law, Linda Linton of Las Vegas, Nevada, Yolanda Linton of Abbeville and Paula Linton of Jeanerette; one godson, Devon J. Thomas of New Iberia; eighteen grandchildren, eighteen great-grandchildren, a host of nieces, nephews, cousins, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by one son, Arthur Francis Jr.; her parents, Percy K. Arthur Sr. and Rita Joe Linton; three brothers, Larry Linton Sr., Floyd Linton and Claude Linton Sr.; one sister, Vernice L. Arthur and one nephew, Derrick D. Wise.
Active Pallbearers are Moses Arthur, Spencer Rollins Jr., Derrell Thomas, Raylin Francis, Dessi Shaves, Julius Polk, Arnold R. Francis Jr. and Damon Linzer.
Honorary Pallbearers are Arnold Francis Sr., Aldwin J. Francis, Phillip Rollins, Percy K. Arthur Jr., Devon J. Thomas, Courtney Rideaux, Ricardo Hendriks, Percy K. Arthur III, Lloyd Linton, Ralph Joe Linton and Douglas Linton.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.