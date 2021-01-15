A home-going celebration of life will be held for Mr. Reuben André Evans at 11 a.m. on Saturday, January 16, 2021, at Fletcher Funeral Home.
A visitation will be held on Saturday at the funeral from 9 a.m. until the time of the service.
He will be interred in Southwest Louisiana Veterans Cemetery in Jennings at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, January 19, 2021.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing will be required at the funeral home and cemetery.
Sergeant Major Reuben André Evans passed away at 9:19 p.m. on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center in New Iberia at the age of 74.
He was born in Bogalusa, on August 19, 1946, to the late Milton Edwin Sr. and Ruby Hyde Evans. He was the eldest of nine children.
He came from a family where Christian values were taught. His Christian baptism was at Annunciation Catholic Church in Bogalusa. Growing up he also attended Salter Chapel A.M.E. Church in Bogalusa, where his father was a member. Reuben graduated from Central Memorial High School with honors in 1964. He received a Bachelor’s degree in French with a minor in Spanish from Grambling State University.
He enlisted into the U. S. Army during the Vietnam War and served in Military Intelligence. He was a specialist in linguistics and these special skills offered many opportunities to aid our country overseas in times of war and peace. He was stationed in Germany for many years and served in the Gulf War against Iraq. He retired from the U.S. Army receiving many honors and awards with 24 years of service.
Reuben leaves to cherish his loving memories his devoted wife of 51 years, Sadie Mae Washington Evans; two sons, Joseph Milton Andre Evans (LaTeacha) of Arnaudville and Justin Paul Evans of St. Martinville; one grandson, Justin Jacob Pierre Evans; seven sisters, Miltonia Butler of Baton Rouge, Theresa Ross (Cedric) of Minneapolis, Minnesota, Glenda Evans Williams of Gretna, Lolita Watkins (Michel) of Bloomington, Illinois, Joan Johnson (Aaron) of Harvey, Judy Hayes (Malcolm) Hayes of Dallas, Georgia and Jill Nicole Evans Smith of Bogalusa; his younger brother Milton Edwin Evans Jr. of Ruffin, South Carolina; sister-in-law Jacqueline Washington Boutte; brother-in-law Dennis Washington; three aunts Katherine Evans Darden, Natalie Evans (Henry) Killings of Carson, California and Sylvia Evans (Richard) Powell of Albion, Michigan; and many loving cousins, nieces, nephews, and long-lasting friends who will dearly remember and miss his wonderful presence.
Reuben was preceded in death by his parents, Milton Edwin Sr. and Ruby Hyde Evans; grandparents Leo and Cara Thomas Hyde and Solomon and Lela Thomas Evans; father and mother-in-law, Joseph Washington and Alberta Washington; and his grandson Jacob Andre Evans.
The family wishes to extend their heartfelt appreciation and thanks to the dedicated medical staff at Iberia Medical Center.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.