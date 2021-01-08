A funeral service for Renee Sellers Viator Dore, 65, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia.
Visitation will be held on Friday, Jan. 8, 2021 from 8 a.m. to 9 p.m., and will resume on Saturday, Jan. 9, 2021, from 8 a.m. until 11 a.m.
Private interment will be at a later date in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Church Cemetery in Coteau.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.
