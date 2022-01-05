Rene Louis Patout Sr., a loving and faithful husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather and dear friend passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, at Eastridge Assisted Living in Abbeville. He was 94.
A gathering of family and friends will be held from 10 a.m. until time of services at Evangeline Funeral Home on Friday.
Funeral services celebrating Rene’s life will be held at 1:30 p.m. Friday, January 7, 2022, at Evangeline Funeral Home. Deacon Marty Cannon will officiate. Following the services, Mr. Patout will be laid to rest at Memorial Park Mausoleum.
Rene was born January 22, 1927, in New Iberia to the late Frederick Patout and the late Yvonne Arnandez Patout and was one of eight children born to that union.
As a young man, he had a love of the outdoors, hunting and fishing. Rene was a member of the Boy Scouts of America, attaining the Scouts highest honor of Eagle Scout. He attended school at St. Peter’s College where he played football, baseball, basketball, and saxophone with the school choir. And as busy as he was with his activities, he gave of his time as a life guard at the city swimming pool. After his graduation from St. Peter’s College, he enrolled at Southwest Louisiana Institute, now University of Louisiana Lafayette. After two years of his studies, Rene began a career in the oil and gas industry with Shell Oil and retired with over 36 years of loyal service.
In his retirement, Rene stayed busy with woodworking and crafts, having made furniture and other items for his family and friends. He and Mrs. Patout were avid dancers as well. She shared memories of their times at dances and everyone stopping to watch them. In her words, “we loved each other so much, that we just moved freely and together.” Violet also recalled how Rene, being the loving husband he was, always picked the very first camellia flower that bloomed in their yard and brought it to her to show his love. It is a special memory that will live on in her heart forever.
Although we will miss him dearly, we will cherish the time we shared and the memories made. Rest well for you have earned your heavenly reward.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 73 years, Violet Alexander Patout; his seven children, Rene Patout Jr. (Debbie), Yvonne Trapani, David Patout (Celia), Mark Patout (Tina), Celeste Boyd (Keith), Lester Patout and Scott Patout; 16 grandchildren; and a host of great-grandchildren.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by two infant sons, Lester Wayne Patout and Jerome Patout; a grandson Rene Patout III; and his siblings Edele Killen, Frederick, Gerald, Gervais, Richard and Edwin Patout.
Those honored to serve as pallbearers are his sons Rene, David, Mark and Scott Patout, Keith Boyd and Adam Boyd.
