Funeral Services will be held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, December 22, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Rene Joseph “Lil Rene” Romero Jr., 41, who passed away on Tuesday, December 15, 2020, in Avery Island.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will be the officiant.
A gathering of family and friends will be at Pellerin Funeral Home from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Monday, and will continue on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Monday.
A lifelong resident of New Iberia, Rene Joseph Romero Jr., also known as “Lil Rene”, was born on May 3, 1979. He was a hard worker who provided well for his family. He worked in the oilfield for 18 years, then decided to make a career change so he could be with home with his girls every night. He started working at Cargill Salt Mine in June of 2020. Rene had the biggest smile that would light up a room and his laugh was infectious! He was Baylee’s Wreck-It-Ralph and she was his Velelope. He was an avid car and truck enthusiast. He loved working on and customizing vehicles and he wasn’t afraid to try crazy modifications, such as putting a Corvette rear end on a Nissan mini truck. In his down time, he enjoyed Saints football, attending car/truck shows and playing video games. The thing he loved most in life was his family. His two beautiful girls meant the most in the world to him. He will forever be their angel in his Superman cape.
He is survived by his wife and best friend of 23 years, Genee Babineaux Romero; their beautiful daughter Baylee; his parents, Rene J. Romero Sr. and Linda Touchet Romero; a brother, Bo Romero; godmother Sue “Nan Sue” Breaux; mother-in-law, Gail Delahoussaye; father-in-law, Matt Babineaux; sister-in-law Monique (Nicholis) Derouen; and he was like a Jungle Jim to many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rene was preceded in death by his maternal grandmother, Mary Touchet Labit; maternal grandfather, Louis Touchet; paternal grandmother, Gladys B. Romero; paternal grandfather, Fernest “Pop Rome” J. Romero; uncles Bob Breaux and David Touchet; his favorite cousin Doug Romero; and grandparents-in-law Vernick and Vernice Delahoussaye.
Pallbearers will be Dustin Charpentier, Dusty LeBlanc, Joey Prados, David Moneaux, Bo Romero, Nicholis Derouen and Brent Richard.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.