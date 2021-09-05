Rena DeRouen

Rena Collins DeRouen fought the good fight and was called home by God on Aug. 23 to join the choir of angels. Born in 1934 in north Louisiana to Albert and Mildred Collins, Rena always had a love for singing and had a song in her heart. After moving to south Louisiana, Rena met and married the love of her life, Ray DeRouen. They loved bluegrass music and attending festivals. Together they spent a lifetime traveling and their favorite places included Las Vegas, the Grand Canyon and the Smoky Mountains, namely Maggie Valley. Rena loved Fall and pumpkins and passed this along to her granddaughter Michelle. Rena and Ray enjoyed hunting and Rena even earned the distinguished honor of Top Shot of the American Sportsman’s Club. She also enjoyed gardening and had a strong love for cats. She attended the First United Methodist Church and was a dedicated Sunday school mom, church decorator and a member of the choir for almost 70 years. Rena’s love for our Lord and Savior was evident in all that she did and to all she loved.
Left to cherish her memory are her son Lynn DeRouen and his wife Sheila; granddaughter Michelle and family pets Karnak and Sazerac. She is also survived by a sister Linda Guilbeau and her husband Dr. L.C. “Bud” Guilbeau and their son Dr. Mark Guilbeau.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Albert and Mildred Collins and her husband Ray DeRouen.
The family wishes to thank Dr. George Cousin, Dr. Boyd Snellgrove and the physicians and staff at the Headache and Pain Center and Our Lady of Lourdes and Louisiana Extended Care.
Donations in her memory can be made to First United Methodist Church, 119 Jefferson Street, New Iberia, LA 70560 or Angel Paws, P. O. Box 11422, New Iberia, LA 70562.
Due to social distancing limitations, a memorial service will be held at a later date. Rena always enjoyed holiday decorations and setting a beautiful holiday table, so when you gather with family enjoy the moment in memory of Rena.
“Truly I tell you, today you will be with me in paradise” – Luke 23:43
