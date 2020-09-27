A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Reid Michael Darby, infant son of Seth and LeAnn Darby on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Fr. Andrew Killeen officiating.
Visitation will be held on Monday, September 28, 2020, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m., and resume on Tuesday, September 29, 2020, from 8 a.m. until the time of service. A Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home on Monday evening at 6:30 p.m.
The Lord received Reid into his loving embrace on Friday, September 25, 2020.
Please visit www.davidfuneralhome.org for the full obituary.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.