Regina Cormier Theriot

ST. MARTINVILLE — A funeral service will be celebrated for Regina “Din” Cormier Theriot, 91, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Jenkins Memorial Baptist Church in St. Martinville. She passed away on Monday, February 28, 2022. Pastor Jessie Charpentier will officiate at the funeral service. Interment will follow at St. Michael Mausoleum in St. Martinville.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed at the funeral home from 9 a.m. until 1:30 p.m. on Saturday, March 5, 2022.
Regina “Din” Cormier Theriot was married to the late Dudley Joseph Theriot for 60 years. Her devotion to her late husband and family was evident in every aspect of their marriage and her daily living. She was a loving, wife, mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and friend.
She will always be remembered for her caring and loving way she treated everyone. She always enjoyed when a friend, relative or neighbor would drop by for a cup of coffee and visit at her kitchen table. She also loved fishing, going to the camp, playing golf, going to the casino and a Boureé card game with friends.
She is survived by her four sons, Gaylord Theriot (Debbie), Kenneth Theriot (Diane), Allen Theriot (Jackie) and Don Theriot (Anita); daughter Pam Chastant (Gregory); 12 grandchildren; 23 great-grandchildren; 11 great-great-grandchildren; and one brother, Randell Cormier (Louda).
She was preceded in death by her husband, Dudley Joseph Theriot; parents Edwin and Marthe Cormier; sister Genevieve Cormier Myers; brother Raymond Cormier; and a great-grandson Kaleb Keefe.
Pallbearers will be Ken Theriot, Don Theriot, Nicholas Theriot, Dominic Theriot, Russ Theriot, Cory Theriot, Jason Chastant and Allen Theriot.
Honorary pallbearers will be Gaylord Theriot and Gregory Chastant.
The family would like to express their deepest appreciation to her grandson Cory Theriot for the loving care he gave to mom and the support he provided to the family and the caregivers. We are truly blessed to have had Cory to help us understand and care for both mom and dad with any question or concern we had.
We would also like to thank Hope of Hospice for their support and care for mom during her last months of her life. They were truly a comfort and blessing to us. Last but not least her care givers. There were four ladies that gave mom their love and cared for her as if she was their mom. Julaine Dressel was her main caregiver for the last two and a half years of her life and her other caregivers were Misty Melancon, Juanita Romero and Cynthia Muffoletto. They were a blessing not only to mom but also to us as they took very good care of mom with love and compassion.
Pellerin Funeral Home of St. Martinville, 112 New Market St., St. Martinville, LA 70582, 337-332-2111, is in charge of the arrangements.