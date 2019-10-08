Rebecca Migues Veillon

Funeral services will be conducted for Rebecca “Becky” Migues Veillon, age 69, at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, October 9, 2019, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church with Fr. James Nguyen officiating.
Interment will follow at Broussard Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday with a Rosary at 6:30 p.m. The funeral home will reopen at 8 a.m. on Wednesday until service time.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mrs. Veillon passed away on Sunday, October 6, 2019, at 12:45 a.m. at Iberia Medical Center.
Becky loved spending time at home with her family. She also enjoyed fishing and riding motorcycles with her husband. She will missed dearly by her family and friends.
She is survived by her husband of 37 years, Louis Wade Veillon of New Iberia; one son, Christopher Veillon and wife Heather of New Iberia; one grandson, Levi Veillon; her stepchildren Racheal LaFleur and husband Kirk of Mamou, Nicole Fritz and husband Shannon of Mamou and Louis Chadwick Veillon and wife Lynn of Moss Bluff; seven step-grandchildren, Alex LaFleur, Chandler LaFleur, Mason LaFleur, Sophia Fritz, Madison Fritz, Carina Veillon and Shelby Ewing; four step-great-grandchildren, Asher, Audley, Rivers and Cohen; and one brother, Charles “Bubba” Migues and wife Marion of New Iberia.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Charles and Florence Tootie” Peltier Migues; one sister, Cynthia Hebert; and one brother, Tommy Migues.
Pallbearers will be Mason LaFleur, Chandler LaFleur, Scott Delcambre, Greg Poruciau, Walter Peltier and Martin “Red” Delcambre.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.