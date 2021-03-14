Rebecca Leveritt Guillotte

A gathering of family and friends to celebrate the life and memory of Rebecca “Becky” Leveritt Guillotte, 68, followed by a memorial service will be held on Tuesday, March 16, 2021, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. at David Funeral Home of New Iberia. Pastor David Jeffreys of Highland Baptist Church of New Iberia will be officiating. The memorial service will begin at 11 a.m. Interment will be at a later date.
Mrs. Guillotte was born in El Dorado, Arkansas, and was a longtime resident of New Iberia. She passed away on Wednesday, March 10, 2021, at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette. She was a customer service representative with Bell South prior to her retirement in 2002 with 32 years of service. She enjoyed cooking, playing Pokeno, was an avid shopper and always enjoyed spending time with her children, grandchildren and close friends. Becky was loved by many and will be dearly missed by all who knew and loved her.
She is survived by her loving husband of 46 years, Warren Guillotte Jr.; daughter Hayley Guillotte; son Dustin Guillotte and his wife, Kim; and granddaughter Ellie Guillotte, all of New Iberia; one grandson “on the way”; and one brother, Richard Leveritt and his wife Berea of Magnolia, Arkansas.
Mrs. Guillotte was preceded in death by her parents, William Leveritt and Mary Hilton Leveritt and sisters Delores Estep, Billie Disotell and Wanda Wiltz.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor all Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank You for Your understanding during this unprecedented time.
