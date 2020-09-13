Rayward Joseph “Yute” Segura, a devoted and loving husband, father, grandfather and friend, passed away peacefully with his family at his side after a courageous battle with cancer. He was 79.
Rayward, known by family and friends as “Yute,” was born August 2, 1941, on Avery Island to the late Armance Segura Jr. and the late Amanda Trim Segura. Rayward was a direct descendent of Francisco Segura of Malaga, Spain (one of the founders of New Iberia) and celebrated his Spanish heritage during the Spanish Festival in New Iberia. He proudly served as a board member and was Spanish Festival King II in 2017.
He retired from Cargill Salt Mine (formerly ISCOLA and AKZO) with 43-and-a-half years of faithful service. During those years, he worked with all aspects of the mine, especially with his skills as a carpenter. He was on the first ever mine rescue team in 1969, ISCOLA Salt Mine Rescue Team, and was inducted into the Mine Rescue Hall of Fame for his actions during several rescues. Outside of his work, he was involved in many organizations including American Legion Post 335 and was First Vice Commander, a member of the Knights of Columbus, Grand Knight and fourth Degree Color Corps Commander of Monsignor J.M. Langlois Assembly 0321, a faithful parishioner and usher at St. Marcellus Catholic Church, an original member of the Rynella Volunteer Fire Dept since 1979, and the Teche Woodworkers Club. His favorite pastimes were working with wood and carpentry, fishing, and cooking for his family and the many organizations he belonged to. Above all, his family and grandchildren were his world. He leaves a legacy of love and kindness that will live on in the hearts of all who loved him.
Survivors include his wife and best friend of 55 years, Dolores Comeaux Segura; his four children, Tessie Segura Doré (Buddy), Barry Segura (Gigi), Lane Segura (Cherie) and Beau Segura (Ashley); his eight grandchildren, Madison S. Picard (Anthony), Gabe Segura, Drake Doré, Lezli Segura, Kylie Segura, Luke Segura, Kadience Segura and Landon Segura; and his sisters, Lois Romero and Judy Rivers.
Along with his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jerry Segura; and his in-laws, Noah and Lula Hebert Comeaux.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Tuesday, September 15, 2020, at St. Marcellus Catholic Church.
Fr. James Ngyuen will be the celebrant. Following the mass, he will be laid to rest at St. Marcellus Cemetery.
A gathering of family and friends will be held Monday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m., with the Rosary being led by the Knights of Columbus at 7 p.m.. Visiting hours will resume on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 9:30 a.m.
Pallbearers are Barry, Lane, Beau and Gabe Segura, and Buddy and Drake Doré. Luke Segura and Anthony Picard will serve as honorary pallbearers.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt gratitude to Dr. Georgios Constantinou and the Infusion Center Medical Staff, Acadian Home Health and Acadian Hospice for their care and compassion shown to Rayward. You are all greatly appreciated.
Family and friends are encouraged to visit Rayward’s memorial page at www.evangelinefuneralhome.com to share your memories and condolences.