A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Monday, August 5, 2019, at 1 p.m. in St. Joseph Catholic Church in Milton for Raymond “Terry” Hewlett Sr., age 84, who died on Thursday, August 1, 2019, at Camelot of Broussard.
The family will receive friends at Martin and Castille’s Southside location on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of the service. A Rosary will be prayed on Monday at 11 a.m. in the funeral home. Reverend William Schambough will conduct the funeral services.
Interment will be in All Saints Mausoleum in Metairie Cemetery in Metairie on Tuesday, August 6, 2019, at 11 a.m.
Survivors include his sons Ray Hewlett Jr. and wife Sharon, Robert G. Hewlett and Fred Hewlett and wife Paula; his grandchildren Heather Brown, Michelle Sanchez, Jennifer Credeur, Josh Thomas, Patrick Hewlett, Lisa Harris, Linda Hewlett, Stacey Williams and Brittany Landry; his 13 great-grandchildren; and his half-siblings Ronnie, David and Susan Hewlett.
He was preceded in death by his beloved wife of 63 years, Marilyn Abbate Hewlett; his parents, Raymond and Pauline Hewlett; and his stepmother who raised him, Betty Hewlett.
Born in Detroit, Terry was a native of New Orleans and lived in Iberia Parish for many years. He was the founder and former owner of Dove Equipment Inc., Rental Equipment Xchange and Ultra Sales Association, Inc., at the Port of Iberia. When not working, Terry enjoyed time with his family at home. He was a devoted husband, father and grandfather. He loved time spent with his grandchildren and was man of deep religious faith. He will be deeply missed.
