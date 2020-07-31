Raymond S. Bonnette Sr.

A Home-going Celebration will be held for Mr. Raymond Shahid Bonnette Sr., 25, at 11 a.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Bishop John Milton and Rev. Victor White Sr. officiating.
He will await the resurrection at All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 8 a.m. until the time of the service.
Raymond Shahid Bonnette Sr. was born on November 13, 1994, in New Iberia. He departed this life on Tuesday, July 21, 2020, in New Iberia.
Shahid was known to all, and was a 2014 graduate of Loreauville High School. He was the school’s quarterback and a defensive back. He also played basketball as a guard and was a member of the track team where he threw the javelin.
Shahid loved spending time with family, especially his children and could often be found watching his favorite football team, the Philadelphia Eagles. He always had a big smile on his face and had an even bigger heart.
He leaves to cherish his memory, his mother, Wyoletta (Travis) Vital Welch of Lafayette; his father, Raymond E. Bonnette Jr. of Lafayette; his children, Ashleigh Marks, Raymond S. Bonnette Jr., Raylon Bonnette and Raylee Bonnette, all of New Iberia; grandparents Michael Vital Sr. of Loreauville and Khadijah (Shahid Rashad) Goins of Lafayette; great-grandmother: Shirley Broussard of Loreauville; sisters: Nadyah Bonnette and Ramoni Bonnette, both of Lafayette; brothers Rhashid Bonnette of Lafayette, Rhahim Vital of Houston and Jordan Vital of Port Arthur, Texas; aunts Martine (Marshall) Alexander of Loreauville and Tambara Bonnette of Loreauville; uncles Michael Vital Jr. of Houston, Marcus Vital (Kelly) of Columbus, Georgia, and Karl Bonnette of Loreauville; godparents Taressa Broussard of Baton Rouge and Kevin Broussard Sr. of New Iberia; and a host loving of cousins, family and friends who will miss him dearly.
He was preceded in death by his grandmother, Mary Jean Vital; grandfather, Raymond E. Bonnette Sr.; great-grandparents William and Edith Bonnette, Ulger and Mary Louise Vital; Kenward and Nursey Antoine and Antoine Broussard Sr.; and uncle Siphrojen Goins.
Active Pallbearers will be Austin Antoine, Spencer Mitchell, Jermaine Antoine, Jr., Charles Francois, Jr., Jacoby Ford, Dillion Anthony, Kenneth Broussard, Jr. and Tryston Abraham.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Shahid Rashad and a host of family and friends.
