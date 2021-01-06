A private graveside service will be held at Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia for the immediate family of Raymond Romero, 89, who passed away on Sunday, January 3, 2021. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A native of Coteau and a resident of New Iberia, Mr. Romero was born on November 6, 1931, to the late Adonis and Nolia Maturin Romero. He was a retired carpenter and a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. When Pop built something, it was made to last. Mr. Romero was very proud of his Cajun heritage, teaching his children and grandchildren one phrase, ‘Lache Pas La Patate.’ Of all of his talents and accomplishments, he was most proud of his family.
He is survived by his wife of 70 years, Pearlie Romero of New Iberia; two daughters, Gloria Pommier (Keith) of New Iberia and Barbara Romero Landry (Steve) of Youngsville; two sons, Raymond Romero Jr. (Ann) of Youngsville and Daniel Romero (Lynn) of New Iberia; three brothers, Jimmie Gary (Elaine), Gerald Gary of Youngsville and Felton Romero (Helen); sister-in-law Elaine Gary of New Iberia; sister Army Galley (Nolan); eight grandchildren, Raymond Romero III (Mandie), Ryan Romero (Sarah), Shannon Albert, Clay Romero (Mary), Christopher Landry (Lauren), Jeramy Landry (Melissa), Vicki Lambert (Roy) and Zoda Bourque; twenty-two great-grandchildren; and several grand-dogs.
He was preceded in death by his father, Adonis Romero; mother, Nolia Maturin Gary; and stepfather, Adam “Pitt” Gary Sr.
Pallbearers will be his grandchildren Raymond Romero III, Ryan Romero, Clay Romero, Zoda Bourque, Vicki Lambert, Shannon Albert, Christopher Landry and Jeramy Landry.
The family would like to give thanks to his caregivers Connie Moreaux and Cheryl Gary.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.