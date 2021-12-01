A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Raymond P. Delcambre, 82, at 2 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church, with Pastor Keith Landry officiating. Entombment will follow at St. John the Evangelist Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Family requests that visitation begin from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m. on Friday, December 3, 2021, at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church.
Raymond P. Delcambre was born on March 16, 1939, to Amilcar and Lorena Hebert Delcambre Clark.
A native of Jeanerette and resident of New Iberia, Raymond P. Delcambre passed away at 4 p.m. on Friday; November 26, 2021, at New Iberia Manor North Nursing home.
Raymond was a man who could not be held down. He completed his GED and continued his studies and he received an Associate Degree in Drafting. He then continued his education at Chalmette Community College in General Studies for two years.
Raymond enjoyed being outdoors fishing, deer and duck hunting and achieved a brown belt in karate. He loved spending time with his family and loved spoiling his grandchildren and great-grandchildren every chance he got. But most of all he enjoyed eating his wife’s award winning cooking.
Raymond is survived by his wife of 58 years Darnelle La Douceur Delcambre of New Iberia; his children Christine Ann Gautreau (Tony) of Lafayette, Lori Beth Fowler (Mike) of New Iberia, Chad M. Delcambre (Farrah) of Lafayette and Eolanda M. Brugger (Ralph) of Healdton, Oklahoma; siblings Ronnie Delcambre (Cheryl), Jerry Delcambre (Jane), Rickey Delcambre (Karen) and Jackie Delcambre; twelve grandchildren; and thirteen great-grandchildren.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents, Amilcar and Lorena Hebert Delcambre Clark; one daughter, Angelle Broussard; siblings Barbara Montz, Dickie Delcambre (Sherryl) and Wayne Delcambre; and great-grandson Joshua Domingue.