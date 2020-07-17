A Celebration of Life will be held for Mr. Raymond Mathews, at 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Craig Mathews, officiating.
He will await the resurrection in Sorrell Community Cemetery in Sorrell.
Viewing will be held on Saturday at the Funeral Home from Noon until the time of the service.
Raymond Mathews was born January 27, 1945, in Sorrell. He was the fifth of six children born to Ulysess Frank Sr. and Ruby Mae Talmore Mathews.
He departed this life at home on June 30, 2020, in Racine, Wisconsin.
Raymond received his formal education through the St. Mary Parish School System in Louisiana, graduating from Willow Street High School in 1964. His educational journey continued at Grambling State University in Grambling, receiving a Bachelor of Science Degree in Secondary Education with a minor in Business. He later relocated to Racine, Wisconsin, where he became an educator in the Racine Unified School District No. 1. He later became the Executive Director of the Urban League of Racine and Kenosha Inc., Alderman of the Second Aldermanic District of Racine, President of Southside Revitalization, Partner of Howell, Mathews and Oliver Inc., Employment Coordinator at the Southeastern Wisconsin Private Industry Council Inc. of Kenosha, Owner of Club New York, New York and was a restaurant and lounge employee of Marriott Inc. for over 25 years.
Raymond leaves behind to cherish his memory, beloved children, son and daughter-in-law Jason (Jennifer) Mathews, San Antonio, Texas; two grandchildren, grandson, Austin and granddaughter, Jordan, San Antonio, Texas; three brothers, Frank (Jeroldine) Mathews Jr., of Jeanerette, Columbus (Brenda) Mathews Sr., of Galveston, Texas and Carroll Mathews, of Inglewood, California; two sisters, Rosemary (Lionel) Notto, of Inglewood, California and Lucille (Robert) Marks, of Jeanerette; aunts Annie Mae Barnes, of Lake Charles and Evelyn Matthews, of La Marque, Texas; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Raymond is proceeded in death by his parents and grandparents.
Arrangements were entrusted to Purath Strand Funeral Home in Racine, Wisconsin.
All resolutions and expressions of gratitude can be sent to Fletcher Funeral Home at fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and masks are required to be worn.
Final arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.