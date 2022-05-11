Funeral services will be conducted for Raymond LeBlanc, 84, at 2 p.m. on Wednesday, May 11, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Father Garrett Savoie officiating. Entombment will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery.
Visitation will be held from 2 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 10, 2022, and resume at 8 a.m. until the time of service on Wednesday, May 11, 2022. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. in the funeral home on Tuesday, May 10, 2022.
A native of Abbeville and resident of New Iberia, Raymond LeBlanc passed away at 10 p.m. on Sunday, May 8, 2022, at his residence in New Iberia.
Raymond LeBlanc served the community of New Iberia for 27 years as a firefighter, working his way up to the rank of captain.
He owned his own business, “LeBlanc Electrical Repair,” for 25 years. In his spare time, he loved spending time with his family.
He enjoyed working, camping and caring for his dogs. He was also a collector of different sorts of stuff. He was an inventor and loved working with small hand tools. He did have one passion, vintage cars and he was a member of “The Model A Club.”
Raymond is survived by his wife of 59 years, Linda Stoues LeBlanc of New Iberia; children Todd LeBlanc (Alecia) of Broussard, Annette Kelsch of Arnaudville, Chris LeBlanc of New Iberia, Brent LeBlanc of Lafayette and Donny LeBlanc (Christina) of Lafayette; grandchildren Hilarie LeBlanc, Joshua Sonnier (Alyssa), Carissa Sanders (Tyler), Jordan LeBlanc, Ian Hinds, Emily Barber, Emma LeBlanc and Eli LeBlanc; and great-grandchildren Aria Sonnier and Jackson Sonnier.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Todd LeBlanc, Chris LeBlanc, Brent LeBlanc, Donny LeBlanc, Jordan LeBlanc and Joshua L. Sonnier.
Raymond was preceded in death by his parents Hilarie and Anne Mae Romero LeBlanc.
The family would like to thank Bridgeway Hospice for their kindness and support they shared with our family during this difficult time.