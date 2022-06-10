Raymond Joseph Horton Sr.

LOREAUVILLE—A funeral service will be held at 2 p.m. on Saturday, June 11, 2022, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Raymond Joseph “Peanut” Horton Sr., 61, who passed away on Tuesday, June 7, 2022, at Calcutta House of Hospice of Acadiana in Lafayette. Entombment will follow at St. John Cemetery in Jeanerette. Deacon Durk Viator will officiate.
The family requests that visiting hours be observed from 9 a.m. until 2 p.m. at the funeral home on Saturday.
Raymond Joseph “Peanut” Horton Sr. was born in Morgan City on April 10, 1961, and worked as a boat operator and truck driver. He was a car and motorcycle enthusiast, he loved his Camaro and Harley. He was a hard worker and enjoyed cutting grass, laughing and telling stories. But what he cherished most was time spent with his family. He will be deeply missed.
Peanut is survived by his wife Rebecca Horton of Abbeville; sons Raymond Horton Jr. (Jennifer) of Youngsville and Tylor Horton of Abbeville; mother Rita Judice (Daniel) of New Iberia; sister Diana LeBlanc (Brian) of New Iberia; a granddaughter Laila Horton; a step grandson Sage Rayburn; and numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
He was preceded in death by his father Joseph “William” Horton Sr.; stepfather Donald LeBlanc; brother Joseph Horton Jr.; and an infant sister Tammy Marie LeBlanc.
Pallbearers will be Raymond Horton Jr., Tylor Horton, Donald James Gachassin Jr., James Daniel Glynn Jr., Josh Luke and Terry Willis.
The family would like to extend their heartfelt appreciation to the staffs of Calcutta House, Hospice of Acadiana, JD Moncus Cancer Center, Dr. Akshjot Puri and staff and Tulane Medical Center for extraordinary care and compassion and to Donald Jr. and Jennifer Gachassin and Let’s Ride Group for all of their help and support during this difficult time.
Pellerin Funeral Home of New Iberia, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.
