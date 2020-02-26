A Mass of Christian burial will be conducted for Raymond Joseph Delahoussaye, age 92, at 10 a.m. on Friday, February 28, 2020, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church. Fr. Gary Schexnayder will officiate at the service.
Burial will follow at Our Lady of the Lake Cemetery in Delcambre.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Delahoussaye passed away on Monday, February 24, 2020, at 1:48 a.m. at Ochsner Medical Center.
Mr. Delahoussaye was a veteran of the U.S. Army who served his country faithfully during the Korean Conflict. He was a member of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, the American Legion Post 0335 and a founding member of New Iberia Little League. Raymond was employed at Cleco as a line foreman and retired after 41 years. He enjoyed duck hunting, fishing, hunting, baseball, softball, horse racing and rooster fights. His love for the outdoors was evident in the garden that he worked until he was 89 years old. Upon his retirement he looked forward to visiting with friends at Hardee’s every morning and visits with his two brothers. Raymond was a loving husband, father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother and friend. He loved his family with everything he had and he will be truly and deeply missed by all those who knew and loved him.
He is survived by three daughters, Jenny D. Henry, Mona D. Rodrigue and husband Jimmy and Angie D. Stein and husband Kenny; one son, Joey Delahoussaye and wife Norma; eleven grandchildren, Shantel H. Oliveri and husband Marc, Ryan Henry and wife Mindy, Erin H. Vaughan and husband Jason, Kevin Rodrigue and wife Erin, Jenee R. Romero and husband Brice, Hanna R. Richardson and husband Lance, Brittney S. Lasseigne and husband Brennan, Mason Stein, Ramsey Stein, Hunter Delahoussaye and Connor Delahoussaye; twelve great-grandchildren, Sam Oliveri, Jaggar Henry, Jonas Henry, Layla Henry, Kannon Vaughan, Kinleigh Vaughan, Ryder Rodrigue, Charlotte Rodrigue, Quinn Romero, Jhy Romero, Kaleb Richardson, Rylee Lasseigne and baby boy Lasseigne to arrive in May; two step great-grandchildren, Baylan Vaughan and Rowen Beslin; one brother, Harry Delahoussaye and wife Hazel; and his sister-in-law Lou Anna Delahoussaye.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Glory Saunier Delahoussaye; one son, Saul James Delahoussaye; parents, Clodo “Nego” and Editha Hulin Delahoussaye; brother Junius Delahoussaye; and his son-in-law Larry Henry.
Mr. Raymond’s grandsons will serve as Pallbearers.
Donations may be made in Raymond’s memory to a charity of your choice.
To view the online obituary and sign the guest register, please visit www.evangelinefuneralhome.com.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of the arrangements.