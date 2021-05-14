Funeral services will be held for Raymond James Buteau Sr., 75, at 2 p.m. on Monday, May 17, 2021, at St. John Catholic Church in Jeanerette. Interment will be in the Beau Pre Cemetery in Jeanerette.
Visitation will be held Sunday from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia. A Rosary will be prayed at 6 p.m. on Sunday. Services will continue Monday from 8 a.m. until 1 p.m.
Pellerin Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
