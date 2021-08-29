It is with a great deal of sadness that we announce the passing of Mr. Ray Romero Sr., 83. Mr. Romero passed away peacefully on Thursday, Aug. 26, 2021, at his home.
Mr. Ray was a native and resident of New Iberia. “Pop,” as he was called, was a loving husband, father, grandfather and brother. Ray married Carol in 1959 and together they had four sons, nine grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He was a carpenter and a draftsman and helped his boys build their own homes. Ray and Carol travelled the world visiting all 48 contiguous states along with Alaska, Hawaii, Italy and Australia. He was also an avid runner who ran many marathons. His name lives on through Ray Jr., Ray III and Ray IV (3-years-old). He will be cherished and missed by all.
He is survived by his sons Ray J. Jr, (Tammy), Randall J. Romero and Rene J. Romero (Angela); grandchildren Taylor Romero (Angeleigha), Ashley Champagne (Ben), Joshua Romero, Ray J. Romero III (Alexis), Brock Romero (Tori), Dylan Romero, Sydney Breaux (Deven), Ryan Romero and Michael Romero; brother Buster Romero (Betty) of California; and sister Beverly Killingsworth (Ernie) of Texas.
He was preceded in death by his wife of 59 years, Carol Boutte Romero; son Robert J. Romero; great-grandchild Everly Breaux; and parents Edna and Semar Romero.