A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 11 a.m., Saturday, July 31, 2021, at the Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church for Ray F. Eastin, 90, Major, U.S.M.C. (retired). Fr. Keith Landry will officiate the services. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum with military honors conducted by the Acadiana Veteran’s Honor Guard and the U.S. Marine Corps League.
Visitation will be held at Sacred Heart of Jesus Catholic Church on Saturday, July 31, from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. The Men’s Rosary Group will pray the Rosary at 10 a.m.
Mr. Eastin died peacefully of natural causes on July 28, 2021, at Camelot Assisted Living in Broussard.
Ray was the son of the late Wasey J. Eastin of St. Martinville and Mabel David Eastin of Youngsville. He was born March 12, 1931, in Youngsville, but resided in New Iberia for the greater part of his life. He attended elementary school in Youngsville and New Iberia, graduated from New Iberia High School, class of 1948, and Southwestern Louisiana Institute at Lafayette in 1956 with a degree in upper elementary education.
Ray was a career Marine. He first enlisted in 1948 at the age of 17, honorably discharged in 1952 as a sergeant, returned to the Marine Corps in 1956 and retired Jan. 1, 1973, with 20 years and six months of service. During his career, he served in various Marine engineer battalions and at different bases in the U.S. and overseas.
As an enlisted man with the 1st Marine Division in Korea (1950-51), he performed the duties as a demolitionist/land mine clearer and, upon returning to the states, assigned as an instructor at the U.S. Marine Corps Demolition/Mine Warfare School at Camp Lejeune in North Carolina (1951-52).
Commissioned in 1956, Ray was assigned the primary duty as a Combat Engineer Officer and, from 1962 to 1965, he was an Executive Officer at the Marine Barracks Naval Station in Roosevelt Roads, Puerto Rico. Upon completion of this tour of duty, Ray returned to the states and later served in Vietnam (1966-67) as a company commander in an engineer battalion.
Retiring from the military, Ray worked as a substitute teacher for a number of years in the Iberia Parish School System and in security for the Gulf South Research Institute, New Iberia Campus and Carborundum in New Iberia.
He is survived by sons Kevin C. Eastin and wife Meta of Broussard, Scott J. Eastin of Katy, Texas; two daughters, Cynthia E. Ducote and husband Mark and Kim E. Martin and husband Danny, all from the Lafayette area; and three grandchildren he loved very much, Brent M. Venable, Holden M. Martin and Marie S. Ducote.
Ray was preceded in death by his best friend and wife of over 51 years, Dolores B. Eastin.
Pallbearers will be Kevin C. Eastin, Scott J. Eastin, Danny B. Martin, Holden M. Martin, Brent M. Venable and Gerald W. Bouquet.
The family wishes to give a special thanks to the relatives and friends for their support and prayers and to the staff of Camelot of Broussard Assisted Living, who worked so diligently in caring for him.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in his name to Hospice of Acadiana, 2600 Johnston St., Lafayette, LA 70503 or to a favorite charity.
Evangeline Funeral Home of New Iberia is in charge of arrangements.