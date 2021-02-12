JEANERETTE — A Mass of Christian burial celebration of life for Mr. Ray Anthony Joseph, 66, will be held on Saturday, February 13, 2021, at 11 a.m. at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church, 11200 Old Jeanerette Road, Jeanerette, with Rev. Francis Damoah, S.V.D officiating.
Visitation will be held on Saturday at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church from 8:30 a.m. until the time of the service. Tributes will be held at 10 a.m. and the Rosary at 10:30 a.m.
Ray will be laid to rest at Our Lady of the Rosary Catholic Church cemetery.
In compliance to the Louisiana pandemic mandate, masks and social distancing are required for all attendees.
Ray was born on October 26,1954, to the union of Milton Joseph Sr. and Josephine Bourgeois Joseph. He was the youngest of six children. He transitioned into heaven on Sunday, February 7, 2021, at Iberia Medical Center.
Ray was a 1973 graduate of Jeanerette Senior High School and then enlisted in the United States Navy. After being honorably discharged from the United States Navy, Ray went to work for Morton Salt Company in Weeks Island, where he was employed for 46 years and he was also Union Local 29C vice-president and financial secretary. He also enjoyed playing baseball, fishing, hunting, loved to barbecue and made the best pecan and peanut butter candy.
Ray’s memories will be cherished by his gorgeous wife, Rosaland “Love” Provost, Joseph of 46 years; two sons Courtenay Joseph of New Iberia and Dalyin Joseph of Jeanerette; one daughter Ravyn Joseph of Houston, Texas; one sister Rosemary JohnLewis of Jeanerette; two brothers Milton Joseph Jr. of Carencro and Leonard Joseph Sr. (Albertha) of New Iberia; six grandchildren; one great-grandchild; nine sisters-in-law; six brothers-in-law; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Milton and Josephine Joseph Sr.; and two brothers Wilfred Joseph and Arthur Joseph.
Active pallbearers will be Keith Joseph, Eddie Jeanlewis, Jordan Collins, Ronald “Keith” Provost Sr., Kendrick Gibson and D’Andrick Marks.
Honorary pallbearers will be Leander “Cush” Williams, Alfred “RoDee” Raymond, Leon Stewart, Horace Alex, Kenneth Lee, Gene Marks, Wilton Gibson Jr., Robert Wagner Sr., Gil White, Larry Tinguee, Nathaniel Rollins and Henry “Darnell” Wesley.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle, New Iberia, LA 70560.