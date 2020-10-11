Funeral services were conducted for Mr. Ratsamy Thou Phomma, 45, at 1 p.m. Saturday, October 10, 2020 at Fletcher Funeral Home.
Cremation will follow at Southwest Louisiana Crematory, Trotter Street in New Iberia.
Visitation will begin at 10 a.m. Saturday at the funeral home until time of service.
A native of Champasak, Laos and resident of Broussard, he passed at 8:52 a.m. Tuesday, October 6, 2020 at Our Lady of Lourdes Regional Medical Center in Lafayette.
He is survived by his wife, Davanh Chitamphone Phomma of Broussard; one daughter, Anastasian Phomma of Broussard; two sons, Jaden Phomma and Aiden Phomma of Broussard; his mother, Bapha Phomma; three sisters, Somly Bounyasaeng, Sun Phomma and Kham Phomma; two brothers; Doug Phomma and Bobby Phomma and a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his father, Khamphan Phomma.
Arrangements are under the direction of Fletcher Funeral Home 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive New Iberia, Louisiana 70560.