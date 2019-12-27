Raphael Vallot Jr.

A memorial service will be held for Mr. Raphael “Ray” Vallot Jr., 77, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The City Club, 1014 East Dale Street, New Iberia, LA 70560, with Deacon Peter Olivier, Jr. officiating.
Entombment will follow at Saint Nicholas Catholic Church Mausoleum in Patoutville.
A gathering of family and friends with be held on Saturday, December 28, 2019, at The City Club.
A resident of Grand Marais, he passed at 6:46 p.m. on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at Lafayette General Medical Center.
He was a member of Saint Nicholas Catholic Church. In addition, he was a member of the Holy Name Society. Lastly, he was a former member of the Knights of Peter Claver Council No. 85.
He leaves to cherish his memory, one son, Dexter Vallot of Grand Marais; two grandchildren, Raegan Vallot and Reese Vallot of Houston, Texas; three sisters, Mary Jones and Bernice (Ronald) Gray of New Iberia and Rita Paige of Rochester, New York; as well as nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Betty Lou Boutte Vallot; one son, Raphael Vallot III; his parents, Raphael Vallot Sr. and Ella Boudreaux Vallot; one brother, Junius “Billy” Vallot; and two sisters, Baby Faye Vallot and Ella Louise Sigue.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.