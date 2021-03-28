Funeral services will be held for Mr. Randy Romero Sr., 57, on Monday, March 29, 2021, at 2 p.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel in New Iberia with Father Brian Harrington officiating. Interment will follow at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Coteau.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 29, 2021, from 9 a.m. until the time of the funeral, with a Rosary being prayed at 11 a.m. lead by the Men’s Rosary Group.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Randy passed away on Thursday, March 25, 2021, at his home. Randy who was affectionately known as “Pawpaw,” the “Cajun Caveman” or “Mr. Beard,” was a farmer and jack of all trades. He was never afraid to try something new, was always the life of the party and was always willing to lend a helping hand to his family and friends. Randy enjoyed gardening, fishing, camping and best of all, spending time with his grandbabies and family.
He is survived by his children Angelica Romero and companion Clarence Greene of New Iberia, Randy Romero Jr. and wife Caély of New Iberia, Brad Joseph Romero of Lafayette and Claudea Romero of New Iberia; grandchildren Nevaeh Workman, Rosemary Greene, Andru Greene, Claressia Greene, Noah Greene, Thyler Greene, Clover Romero and Rowan Romero; siblings Johnny Romero and wife, Nancy, of Coteau, Delta Broussard of St. Martinville, Lawrence Romero Jr. of New Iberia, Zilda Romero and companion Richard Brailey of Abbeville, Ronald Romero of New Iberia and Daniel “Danny” Romero of New Iberia; and his four legged companion Bear.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Lawrence “Laurant” Romero Sr. and Mary Racca Romero; and grandson Loveless Greene.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are Brad Romero, Randy Romero Jr., Claudea Romero, Russell Aucoin, Clarence Greene and Michael Romero.
Honorary pallbearers will be his brothers Johnny Romero, Lawrence Romero Jr., Ronald Romero and Danny Romero.
The family would like to thank the Heart of Hospice staff, especially Nurse Skyla, Nurse Tiffany and Pastor Clay for their care, comfort and compassion.
In order to help keep the community safe we will honor all Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guest are required to wear a face covering while at the funeral home. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.