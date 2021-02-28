COTEAU — A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at 11 a.m. on Tuesday, March 2, 2021, at Our Lady of Prompt Succor Catholic Church in Coteau for Randy Edward Elias, 52, who passed away on Thursday, February 25, 2021, at Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center.
Entombment will follow in the St. Anne Cemetery in Youngsville. Rev. Brian Harrington will be the celebrant and Rev. Taj Glodd and Rev. Garrett Savoie will con-celebrate.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 4 p.m. until 9 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home. A Rosary will be prayed at 7 p.m. Monday. Visitation will continue on Tuesday from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m.
Due to the Covid-19 Pandemic, face masks and social distancing are required.
A resident of Youngsville, Randy was born on September 11, 1968, to A.C. Elias and Margaret LeBlanc Elias, and was a 1986 graduate of Catholic High. He was the owner of Sentry Defense Indoor Shooting Range in Youngsville, and had previously worked in the oil and gas industry for over 20 years. He enjoyed riding his motorcycle and spending time with his family and friends, especially his granddaughters Ellie and Addison.
He is survived by his wife of 32 years, Connie Elias of Youngsville; sons Brandon Elias and wife Shelby of Youngsville and Brett Elias and companion Brittany of Lafayette; mother, Margaret Elias of Youngsville; sisters Kimberly Elias Bryan and husband Michael of New Iberia and Jennifer Elias Dore and husband Grant of Parker, Colorado; two brothers, Michael Elias and wife Sari of Magnolia, Texas and Scott Elias and wife Aubrey of Conroe, Texas; and granddaughters Ellie Elias and Addison Elias.
He was preceded in death by his father, A.C. Elias; and grandparents, Randolph LeBlanc, Mary Louise
LeBlanc, Edward Elias and Edith Elias.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Elias, Brett Elias, Michael Elias, Scott Elias, Grant Dore and Randall Boutte.
