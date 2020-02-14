Funeral services will be held for Mr. Randie “Dartman” Broussard, age 62, on Saturday, February 15, 2020, at 10 a.m. at the David Funeral Home Chapel with Pastor Jacob Leblanc to serve as the celebrant.
Entombment will follow at Holy Family Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 14, 2020, from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. and resume on Saturday from 8 a.m. until time of service.
A native of Crowley and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Mr. Broussard passed away on Wednesday, February 12, 2020, at Our Lady of Lourdes Hospital. Randie enjoyed darts and was known as the “Dartman.” He started and managed the dart league at Slick Willie’s in the 90s and still enjoyed running the Diamond Dart League at Bourbon Hall until his passing. He loved cooking for the family and spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his wife of 43 years, Dorothy Sypult Broussard of New Iberia; mother, Lou Ella Carlton of Lafayette; daughter Victoria Hebert and husband Keith of New Iberia; his three grandchildren, Tory Whitaker of New Iberia, Deja Hebert of Metairie and Tyler Whitaker of New Iberia; brother Calvin Dale Broussard Jr. of St. Simons Island, Georgia; sister Vicki Page and husband Dakota of Carencro; brother Dominick Broussard and wife Lauren of Round Rock, Texas; sister Sara Broussard of San Antonio, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his father, Calvin Dale Broussard Sr.; and step-father, Richard Carlton.
Honored to serve as Pallbearers are Tyler Whitaker, Tim Warren, Bruce Lanning, Rowland Rougeau, Eugene Lozes and Keith Hebert.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Doug Brotherton and Tory Whitaker.
The family would like to thank the staff of Our Lady of Lourdes for all of their care and compassion.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mr. Broussard’s honor to Charcot-Marie-Tooth Association, P.O. Box 105 Glenolden, PA 19036.
Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.
David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.