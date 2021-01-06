A funeral service was held at 3 p.m. on Tuesday, January 5, 2021, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Randell Henry Sr., 69, who passed away on Friday, January 1, 2021, in New Iberia. Entombment followed in the Holy Family Cemetery. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate.
A gathering of family and friends was held Tuesday from 1 p.m. until 3 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
A resident of New Iberia, Randell was born in Jeanerette on June 9, 1951, to the late Henry L. Henry and Lauralee LeBouef Henry. He loved his children, grandchildren and family foremost. Randell dearly loved family gatherings and watching the New Orleans Saints and LSU with his brother Terry and family. He was a very hard worker and always took care of his family. In his younger years, his spare time was spent fishing with Laci.
Survivors include his wife, Linda Guidry Henry; daughter Laci Henry Simon (Kevin Jr.); son Randell Henry Jr. (Seret); stepchildren Sandy Roseberry, Melinda Champagne, Tracy C. Landry, Eugene Champagne Jr., Jason Champagne and Joshua Champagne; grandchildren Jake, Bryce, Sage, Ava, Kevin III and Oliver; step-grandchildren Brian, Michael, Dustin, Trevor, Milee, McKinzee, Alivia, Ashlyn and Dylan; three sisters, Cheryl H. Hanks (Kenny), Linda H. Dugas (Vernon) and Patricia H. Champagne; two brothers, Terry W. Henry (Carolyn) and Tony Latiolais (Kim); godchildren Kenny Hebert and Beverly LeBlanc; five great-grandchildren; two step-great-grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his first wife, Donna Romero Henry; son Shane P. Henry; sister Laura H. Horne; godchild Ginger C. Vaughn; and grandparents, Morgan and Theresa Pichoff Henry and Jules and Laura Prince LeBouef.
Pallbearers will be Randy Henry, Jake Henry, Kevin Simon, Link Chataignier, Jarred Henry and Eugene Champagne.
Honorary pallbearers include Terry Henry, Jason Badeaux, Jason Champagne and Joshua Champagne.
The family would like to thank Grace Hospice and Audubon Hospice for the wonderful care given to our loved one in the last two months.
We cannot express enough gratitude and appreciation for the caregiver who provided exceptional care and companionship over the past year namely Paula Figueroa. This wonderful lady has become one of our dearest friends and is considered a part of our family. Also special thanks to Link Chataignier who provided so much care, support and friendship to Randell.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to the Hospice of your choice.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.