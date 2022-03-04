A celebration of life for Ramona Johnson Foster will be held at 2 p.m. Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Baldwin. Ramona will be interred at Special Providence Baptist Church Cemetery in Baldwin. Masks will be required.
Visitation will be held from noon until the commencement of the celebration on Saturday, March 5, 2022, at Greater New Hope Baptist Church in Baldwin.
Ramona Lynn Johnson-Foster was born December 19, 1971, to James (Tammy) Johnson Sr. and Joyce Marie (Robert) Paul in Lafayette. She brought joy, light and guidance to all who were blessed to be graced with her presence.
Ramona graduated from Franklin Senior High School in the Class of 1990. She went on to further her education and became and registered nurse. She wore many hats with many titles and was able to manage each task with efficacy and grace. Ramona was employed as the Area Director of Business at Kindred Healthcare. She was well-known in her community for generously giving her time, using her talents and for lending a helping hand in the time of need.
Our Lord God never makes a mistake and in his infinite wisdom deemed it timely on Wednesday, February 23, 2022, to call her to his eternal rest. Leaving a deep and personal loss to all who loved her and shared her life. She will truly be missed. We are confident, I say and willing rather to be absent from the body and to be present with the Lord.
Ramona was a devoted and loving mother, a beloved daughter, a special sister, she was a guiding aunt, fun-loving cousin, high-spirited, vivacious, yet easy-going friend.
She will be sorrowfully missed by two daughters, Shatika (Barry) Rouchon Jr. and Shamara Johnson; two sons, Darius Maze and Dregrick Johnson Sr.; parents James (Tammy) Johnson Sr. and Joyce Marie (Robert) Paul; two brothers, James (Tanya Randle) Johnson Jr. and Mallory (LaKesha Colar) Navy; stepsisters Ronada (Aries) Smith, Farren (Percy) Brown and Crystal Paul; stepbrothers Jeremy (Shrya) Smith Sr., Robert (Betty) Paul Jr., Ronald (Camella) Paul, Rickey Paul, Randy (Monique) Paul, Randolph Paul and Wenell Paul; one godsister, Stephanie Williams Porter; godmother Mable (Wheezy) Williams; one goddaughter, Amyri Alfred; eleven grandchildren; six nieces; eleven nephews; seven great-nieces; two great-nephews; and a host of other relatives and friends.
Ramona was preceded in death by her paternal grandparents Emma Dell Gibson Johnson and Henry Johnson Sr. and maternal grandparents Mary L. (George) Weber and James August.
Final arrangements have been entrusted by MK Dixon Funeral Home, 337-940-9253, 211 Main Street, Baldwin, LA 70514.