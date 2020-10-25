A funeral service will be held at 3 p.m. on Monday, October 26, 2020, at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia for Ramona Delcambre Rollins, 90, who passed away on Tuesday, October 20, 2020, in New Iberia. Rev. Ed Degeyter will officiate. Interment will be at a later date.
A gathering of family and friends will be Monday from 1 p.m. until 4 p.m. at Pellerin Funeral Home.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd, New Iberia, LA, 365-3331, is in charge of arrangements.
