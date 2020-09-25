Ralph Joseph Gonsoulin, born in New Iberia, died at the age of 51, on Wednesday, September 16, 2020, after enduring his 17th marathon. This marathon was unlike any other he had run before. Instead of 26 miles it would take 26 months to complete. His eternal optimism and drive to be a “finisher” inspired his family, friends and coworkers as he raced against his most fierce competitor, HNSCC cancer.
Hope, his wife of 29 years, their five children Rome (Ryan Kinler), Christian (Daniela Chiriboga), Sophie (Ryan Doss), Abigail (Anthony Barberan) and Arabella were awed by his unwillingness to accept cancer as his equal, as well as his drive to continue in his career with ExxonMobil as a Project Management Advisor throughout the course of his treatment. Ralph grew up amongst four siblings Patti, Kent (Courtney), Leah (Greg Johnson) and Maria (Chris Armstrong). Their respect and love for one another has never wavered. Additionally, Ralph is survived by his parents, Harvey and Loretta (Hebert) Gonsoulin, who continue to be role models of faith and loyalty. Ralph’s only regret in dying was that he wouldn’t be able to mentor his two grandsons Milo and Enzo.
He lived a life of obedience and unselfishness. As a child, his family recalls that the worst thing Ralph ever did was write, in micro print on the school’s bathroom wall, “Ralph Was Here.” Since he was the only student named Ralph in the school, this certainly made for more than one joke at his expense during family gatherings. He truly had very few shortcomings. Ralph would have considered his own faults to be gumbo-gluttony and an insatiable sweet tooth. After graduating salutatorian in 1987 from Opelousas Catholic, he went on to develop in leadership roles as a student at LSU, graduating with a BS in Civil Engineering, 1991, and MBA, 2000. Post-graduation, Ralph generously volunteered for numerous non-profits, including United Way.
He left an indelible mark on the Rotary Youth Exchange program, emulating the motto, “Service Above Self.” When Ralph committed himself to any role, task or relationship there was rarely a person who wasn’t inspired by the fact that “Ralph Was Here.” Services will be held in both Texas and Louisiana.
A Funeral Mass will be held on September 30, 2020, at 11a.m. at St. Anthony of Padua, The Woodlands, Texas, with visitation from 9 a.m. until 11 a.m. A Memorial Mass will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2020, at St. Peter’s Catholic Church in New Iberia.
Inurnment immediately following at the Holy Family Cemetery in New Iberia. Masks are required.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Willowbrook Rotary Club’s Rotary Youth Exchange program.