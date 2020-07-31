ST. MARTINVILLE — A graveside service for Raheem Dajour Rollins, 23, will be held at 10 a.m. on Saturday, August 1, 2020, at Union Baptist Church Cemetery, at 700 Jefferson St. in St. Martinville. Pastor Darren Benoit will officiate the service. The family requests masks be worn.
Interment to follow in Union Baptist Church Cemetery.
Visitation will begin at 9 a.m. on Saturday until time of services at the church cemetery.
Raheem was born on Saturday, October 26, 1996, in Lafayette. He was a graduate of St. Martinville High School. He was currently employed at Pizza Hut. He was also a current member of Union Baptist Church, Darren Benoit, pastor. He was a loving and caring father, son, brother, grandson, uncle, nephew and friend.
Raheem’s life came to an abrupt on Saturday, July 11, 2020, in Broussard. We already miss you but love never dies. “Gone too soon”
He was preceded in death by a sister Brianca Marshall; maternal grandfather, Herman Ora Rollins; and dad, Michael Joe.
Raheem leaves to celebrate his life and cherish his memory, his five children, Jenaya, Rhya, Kaccie , Christopher and Crystal; his mother, Yolanda Rollins Joe, of St. Martinville; his siblings Rashelle Joe, Jordan Hypolite, Louisie Hamilton and Louis Hamilton, all of St. Martinville and Japerra Mannifiled of Houston, Texas; his maternal grandmother, Anna Bertha Rollins, of St. Martinville; his aunt and uncle, Dwayne Rollins and Brenda (Ambrose) Bernard, both of St. Martinville; his two nephews, Armaini Fontenette and Ayda Marshall, both of St. Martinville; his adopted family, the Francois family and a host of nieces, nephews, great-aunts and uncles; many other relatives and friends.
