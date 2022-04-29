Rachelle Migues

Rachelle Migues

Funeral services will be conducted for Rachelle Migues, 55, at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Rene Dorsey officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.

Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday, April 29, 2022. A Rosary service will be prayed at noon.

Born in Shreveport and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Rachelle passed away at 3:49 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.

She loved her children and loved being a “Hunni” to her grandchildren, friends and her dogs Muffin and Coco. She lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking and riding the trike on a nice sunny day.

She was a kind and loving companion to Bruce for eleven years and enjoyed running their pawn shop together.

She is survived by companion Bruce Burleigh; mother Ruby Dorsey; three daughters, Brittney Moneaux (David) of New Iberia, Jardi Migues (Jordan) of New Iberia, Jayci Migues of New Iberia; step daughter Megan Castille (Cody) of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, Kohen, Kyzer, Maddy, Maddex, Everleigh, Cameron, Cole and Braidyn.

She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Dorsey; sister Denise Perry; grandparents Otis and Elite Gerard Frederick and Sophie Lemaire Trahan.

Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Moneaux, Kohen Palmisano, Jordan Segura, Greg Migues, Hugh Carmichael and Danny Frederick.

Family and friends may sign the guest register book and/or send condolences at www.davidfuneralhome.org.

David Funeral Home of New Iberia, 1101 Trotter St., 369-6336, is in charge of the arrangements.

