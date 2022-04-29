Funeral services will be conducted for Rachelle Migues, 55, at 2 p.m. on Friday, April 29, 2022, at David Funeral Home Chapel, with Chaplain Rene Dorsey officiating. Interment will follow at Holy Family Mausoleum.
Visitation will be held from 9 a.m. until time of service on Friday, April 29, 2022. A Rosary service will be prayed at noon.
Born in Shreveport and a lifelong resident of New Iberia, Rachelle passed away at 3:49 p.m. on Thursday, April 27, 2022, at Iberia Medical Center.
She loved her children and loved being a “Hunni” to her grandchildren, friends and her dogs Muffin and Coco. She lived life to the fullest. She enjoyed camping, fishing, cooking and riding the trike on a nice sunny day.
She was a kind and loving companion to Bruce for eleven years and enjoyed running their pawn shop together.
She is survived by companion Bruce Burleigh; mother Ruby Dorsey; three daughters, Brittney Moneaux (David) of New Iberia, Jardi Migues (Jordan) of New Iberia, Jayci Migues of New Iberia; step daughter Megan Castille (Cody) of New Iberia; eight grandchildren, Kohen, Kyzer, Maddy, Maddex, Everleigh, Cameron, Cole and Braidyn.
She was preceded in death by her father Thomas Dorsey; sister Denise Perry; grandparents Otis and Elite Gerard Frederick and Sophie Lemaire Trahan.
Honored to serve as pallbearers are David Moneaux, Kohen Palmisano, Jordan Segura, Greg Migues, Hugh Carmichael and Danny Frederick.