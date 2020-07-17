Rachel Sparrow

LOREAUVILLE — A Mass of Christian burial will be held for Ms. Rachel Ann Sparrow, 45, at 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Rev. Arthur Lee Alexander, officiating.
She will await the resurrection at All Saints Cemetery in Loreauville.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, July 18, 2020, at the funeral home at noon until 2 p.m.
A native of Loreauville and resident of New Iberia, she passed at 9:50 a.m. on Monday, July 13, 2020, at her residence surrounded by her loving family.
Rachel was member of Our Lady of Victory Catholic Church in Loreauville and visited to fellowship at Good Hope Baptist Church in Jeanerette. She was a 1993 graduate of Loreauville High School then attended Delta College. Career-wise, Rachel began her own Transportation Company.
She leaves to cherish her memory her husband, Jermaine Sparrow of New Iberia; one son, Jermaine Sparrow Jr. of New Iberia; three daughters, Desiree Olivier, Breantye Olivier and Rasia Sparrow all of New Iberia; mother, Mary Polk Armelin (Micheal) of New Iberia; father, Dallas Olivier Sr. (Constance) of Port Arthur, Texas; four brothers, Anthony Olivier Sr. (Tracy) of Loreauville, Shannon Hope, Dallas Olivier III (Naisha) and Walter Olivier (Porsha) all of Port Arthur, Texas; three sisters, Darrelynn Polk of New Iberia, Dominicka Olivier (Benjamin) and Kurtasha Olivier both of Port Arthur, Texas; four grandchildren, Deasia Olivier, Saniya Anthony, Carlicia Broussard and Desman Broussard; father-in-law and mother-in-law, Donald and Irma Sparrow of Jeanerette; godparents Harold Polk Sr. and Rita Hudson; four godchildren, Rashad Polk, Jamyri Sparrow, Bailey Boullion and Jamiah Lavine; as well as a host of nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
She was preceded in death by two daughters, Destinee Olivier and Armani Sparrow; maternal grandparents, Florence and Archie Polk III; and paternal grandparents, Dallas Olivier Sr. and Ollie Olivier.
Active Pallbearers will be members of the immediate family.
For the safety and well-being of all, attendees are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by practicing 6 feet social distancing and masks are required to be worn.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org.
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.