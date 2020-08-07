Qutin D. Collins

A Mass of Christian Burial will be held for Mr. Qutin Domond Collins, 20, at 1 p.m. Saturday, August 8, 2020, at Fletcher Funeral Home with Pastor Anegra St. Julien officiating.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday at the funeral home at 11 a.m. until the time of the service.
He will await the resurrection at Rose Hill Cemetery in New Iberia.
Due to the CDC/local regulations, attendees must wear masks and practice social distancing at the funeral home and cemetery.
A resident of New Iberia, LA he passed at 4:10 p.m. Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Qutin was a member of New Jerusalem Ministry. He was a former employee at Sonic and presently employed at Popeye’s Fried Chicken in New Iberia.
He leaves to cherish his memory his mother, Dasha Dynette Collins of Port Arthur, Texas; his father, Leonard Greene of Abbeville; his aunt who reared and loved him as her own child, Debra Collins (Terry Ford) of New Iberia; one son, Kasin Sophus of New Iberia; four brothers, Cleveland Collins of Lafayette, Rodney Collins, Rodrick Collins and Joshua Collins, all of New Iberia; four sisters, Briontia Collins of Houston, Darien Collins and Alvechaun Collins, both of Port Arthur, Texas, and Johnita Francisco of Richmond, Virginia; maternal grandmother Delores Lewis Collins of New Iberia; and aunts, uncles nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
He was preceded in death by his maternal grandfather, James ‘Bozo” Collins; and his paternal grandparents, Bertha R. Brailey Greene and Voris Wilson.
Active pallbearers will be Reggie Jefferson, John R. Ford, Jermaine Silas, Claude Collins, Anthony Collins and Jamal Collins.
Honorary pallbearers will be Cleveland Collins, Rodney Collins, Rodrick Collins and Joshua Collins.
Condolences may be expressed at www.fletcherfuneralhomes.org
Funeral arrangements are entrusted to Fletcher Funeral Home, 369-3341, 609 West Admiral Doyle Drive, New Iberia, LA 70560.