Quenson Cross Sr.

Quenson “Buck Jones” Cross Sr., 69, a native of Terrebonne Parish and resident of New Iberia, passed away peacefully on Saturday June 13, 2020, at 10:15 p.m. at St. Joseph’s Hospice in Lafayette.
Visitation will be from 8 a.m. until 10 a.m. on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at Jones Funeral Home, 715 Sixth Street, Morgan City, LA 70380 (All visitors are asked to adhere to the CDC/local regulations by wearing masks and practicing social distancing).
A graveside service will be held on Saturday, June 20, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the St. James Church Cemetery in Gibson. Pastor Hayward Sims will officiate.
Buck was a native of Gibson and a resident of New Iberia. He was baptized at an early age at the St. James Baptist Church by the late Rev. A.J. Pharr. Buck rededicated his life to Christ in 2010. His favorite scripture was the 23rd Psalm, which he loved to recite.
After graduating from Terrebonne High School in 1968, Buck worked in a number of employment areas, one of which included drafting and designs at McDermott in Morgan City. Buck was a quiet, but fun-loving man who enjoyed hanging out with the young people. He didn’t bother anyone but you had better not bother him.
Buck enjoyed watching football and watched them until he lost his vision and then continued to listen to the football games. His favorite phrase was “Yeah you right.” He loved life and he loved his children.
He leaves to cherish his memory his children, Shelly C. (Taras) Hughes, of New Iberia, Quantrina Cross and Quanjalla C. (Saidi) Henry, both of Lafayette, Quenson Cross Jr., of Vacherie, Patrice (Eric) Thomas and Jonathan White, both of Gibson, Quenecia Cross and Ju’Quincy Cross, both of Dallas, Texas; a sister, Edna Cosey, of Baton Rouge; a brother, Robert Cross III, of Monroe; nine grandchildren and a host of great-grandchildren, aunts, uncles, nieces, nephews, other relatives and friends.
Buck was preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Emelda J.J.Cross; four sisters, Ruth C. Gray, Brunetta C. Stevenson, Virginia C. Neverres and Katherine C. Bowens; maternal and paternal grandparents
