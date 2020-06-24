A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, June 24, 2020, at Nativity of Our Lady Catholic Church in New Iberia for Purvis John Picard, 86, who passed away on Saturday, June 20, 2020, in Lafayette.
Interment will follow in Holy Family Cemetery.
Military honors will be provided by the Acadiana Veterans Honor Guard.
Msgr. Robert Romero will be the celebrant.
A gathering of family and friends will at Pellerin Funeral Home in New Iberia from 3 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Tuesday and will continue on Wednesday from 8 a.m. until 9:45 a.m. A Rosary, led by the Men’s Rosary Group, will be prayed at 7 p.m. on Tuesday.
A resident of New Iberia, Purvis John Picard was born in Delcambre on January 3, 1934, to the late Beo Picard and Lillian Lopez Picard Romero. After high school, he joined the Louisiana National Guard for three years, then proudly served our country in the United States Army from 1954-1957. After he was honorably discharged from the Army, he worked at Himel Motor Supply for 10 years, then finished his career working in the oilfield for over 26 years. Mr. Picard loved fishing and hunting and he was an avid fan of the LSU Tigers, New Orleans Saints, Houston Astros, Texas Rangers and Atlanta Braves. He will be deeply missed.
Mr. Picard is survived by his loving wife of 63 years, Elmae Belaire Picard; sons Robert John Picard and wife Cynthia V. Picard of New Iberia and Ted James Picard and wife Renea Holmes Picard of Youngsville; sisters Louise Domingues and husband Pat and Enella Broussard; granddaughter Nina Picard and boyfriend Jeremy Verret; step grandchildren Kayla Lemke, Layla Frederick and spouse Derick, Brittny Simon and spouse Jonathan and Tommy Ransonet III; six step great-grandchildren; and a host of nieces, nephews and cousins.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by sisters Earline Pepper Louviere and Evelyn Gary; a brother Rennis L. Picard; in-laws Placide and Emma Belaire, sister-in-law Gerry H. Picard; and brothers-in-law Melvert Pepper, Oswald Louviere, Eldridge “T-Bruce” Broussard and Eddie Gary.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Picard, Richard Gary, Timmy Broussard, Tarance Landry, Chris Louviere and Randy Picard.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Robert John Picard, Ted James Picard, Billy Landry, Bob Champagne, Cannon Aucoin and Scott Louviere.
Pellerin Funeral Home, 502 Jefferson Terrace Blvd., New Iberia, LA 70560, 365-3331, is in charge of the arrangements.