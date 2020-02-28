Priscilla Johnson

A Home-going celebration for Ms. Priscilla Marie Johnson, 53, will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church with Rev. Donald Wright, Jr., Pastor officiating.
She will await the resurrection in St. Matthew Cemetery in New Iberia.
A gathering of family and friends will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020, at Star Pilgrim Baptist Church at 7 a.m. until the time of the service.
“Sneaky P” as she was affectionately known, passed at 8:05 p.m. on Sunday, February 16, 2020, at her residence.
Priscilla Marie “Sneaky P” Johnson, a resident of New Iberia, was born to Gloria Johnson and Clifton Willie Johnson Sr. on February 13, 1967, in Lafayette. Scilla was born a year later than her older sister, Angelia and they spent every birthday thereafter together. This was one of Scilla’s proudest treasures. Scilla worked as a loyal CNA for many many years, loved visiting various churches and loved family time, especially spending time with her grandchildren. Scilla’s 53 years were well spent in her earthly home.
Scilla leaves to cherish her memories, her mother, Gloria Johnson of New Iberia; her father, Clifton Willie Johnson Sr. of New Iberia; two daughters, Delisa Raqual Wilson (Quin Williams) of Arlington, Texas, and Teara Elizabeth Louise Wilson of New Iberia; one son, Templeton Sinclair Wilson of New Iberia; four grandchildren, Quintraveon Anthony Williams, Tah’asijah Amunique Wilson, Traybian Ray Dion Wilson and Quin’Asian A’layjha Wiliams all of Arlington, Texas; three sisters, Angelia (Levi Jr.) Westley, Denise Kelly Johnson ((Blair Narcisse) and Johanna Johnson of New Iberia; one brother, Quincy Johnson of Lafayette; two stepsisters, Shelly (Winston) Samuel of Youngsville and Leslie (Arthur) Robinson of New Iberia; one stepbrother, Dedrick Etienne of New Iberia; three godchildren, Ja’Bryson Jamal Johnson, Kendravel Monique Wright and Icyss Dashalea Norbert; a special brother-in-law, Levi Westley Jr.; two special sisters, Sadie Bernard and Untondria Warner; along with a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.
Scilla now joins in glory with her son, Gregory James Wilson Jr.; her maternal grandparents, Elizabeth and Junius Wright; her paternal grandparents, Mary Louise and Frank Johnson Sr; her brother Clifton Willie Johnson Jr.; her sister Diana White; her stepmother Jacquline Johnson; two nieces, Yeasher Wright and Jakaylen Jacquline Robinson; one nephew, Arthur Robinson III; and a host of other family members.
Active Pallbearers will be Bryson Johnson, Jabryson Johnson, Travonta Johnson, Tyric Westley Sr., John Charles Jr., Taylor Lively, Deshawn White and Troyville White.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Levi Westley Jr., Blair Narcisse, Quin Williams, Quincy Johnson, Freddie Wright, David White, Tylor Lively and Robert Provost.
