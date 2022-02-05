Mr. Preston “P.J.” Laviolette, 84, of Hartwell, Georgia, passed away on Thursday, February 3, 2022, at Piedmont-Athens Regional Medical Center.
Funeral services for Mr. Laviolette will be held at 2 p.m. on Sunday, February 6, 2022, in the chapel of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors. Rev. Richard Jarvis will officiate. Entombment will be at Memorial Garden of Prayer.
The body is at the funeral home and the family will receive friends on Sunday from 1 p.m. until 2 p.m., just prior to the service. The family will be at the home of Audie Laviolette, 141 Laviolette Lane in Hartwell, Georgia.
He was born on July 14, 1937, in St. Martinville to the late Preston Laviolette and Eva Theriot Guilbeau.
Mr. Laviolette was a retired chicken farmer and of the Catholic faith.
He is survived by his children, Tammy (Joe) Jones, Faron (Pam) Laviolette and Audie (Joyce) Laviolette all of Hartwell, Georgia, Jennifer Laviolette of Covington, Georgia, and Shawn (Scott) Cummings of Cookeville, Tennessee; son-in-law Tim Coile; sisters Mary Ann Delahoussaye, Suzanne Frady, Karen Bourque and Sharon Finley; grandchildren Heather, Jessica, Grant (Kara), Jonathan (Carmen), Tyler, Casey Jo, Daniel, Hannah (Bobby), Garrett, Ashton, Ethan and Kalen (Taylor;, great-grandchildren Johnny, Roy, Zoe, Grantlee, Chloe, C.J., Jake, Eli, Ella, Boone, Tucker, Cooper, Finn and Griff.
He was preceded in death by his parents; stepfather Andrew Guilbeau; wife Betty Jo Daniel Laviolette; daughter Sheila L. Coile; and great-grandchild Bhodi Coile.
Arrangements are under the care of Coile and Hall Funeral Directors, 333 E. Johnson Street in Hartwell, Georgia.
