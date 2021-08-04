Funeral Services will be conducted for Preston Hulin Jr., 78, at 3 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with Rev. Garrett Savoie officiating. Funeral readings for the Mass will be read by his grandchildren Grace and Kate Hulin. Burial will follow in Our Lady of Prompt Succor Cemetery in Coteau.
Visitation will be on Thursday, Aug. 5, 2021 from 9 a.m. until 2:30 p.m. and a Rosary will be prayed in the funeral home by the Men’s Rosary Group at 11 a.m.
A native and resident of New Iberia, Mr. Hulin passed away on Tuesday, Aug. 3, 2021 at 8:20 a.m. in a local nursing facility.
He began working in the grocery store business at the age of 15 and retired as the manager from National Food Store. He enjoyed fishing, his dog Lucy and especially spending time with his grandchildren.
He is survived by his son Ricky Hulin and his wife Amanda of Coteau; his brother Harold Hulin and his wife Phyllis of New Iberia; his grandchildren Madison Hulin, Grace Hulin and Kate Hulin, all of Coteau; and his nephews Heath Hulin and his wife Christina and Dusty Hulin and his wife Joeligh, both of New Iberia.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Helen Smith Hulin; his parents, Preston Hulin Sr. and Josephine Laporte Hulin; and his grandchild Austin Hulin.
Serving as pallbearers will be Heath Hulin, Dusty Hulin, Jackson Hulin, Hagen Broussard, Ed Broussard and Joseph “Ozenne” Moreau.
To help keep the community safe we will honor the Aug. 1, 2021 Louisiana Mandates. All families and their guests are required to wear a face-covering while at the funeral home and church. Thank you for your understanding during this unprecedented time.
